Police are asking witnesses to come forward if they were in a Newport pub at midday on January 13.
Gwent Police have issued an appeal to call for witnesses that may have been near to or inside Crosskeys Pub on Market Street in Newport.
This is due to a reported assault in the Crosskeys Pub at around 12.30am on Saturday January 13.
Gwent Police said officers attended the scene and, "a 48-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
"He has since been released on bail."
Gwent Police have also confirmed that "a 48-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment".
Gwent Police's official statement:
We received a report of an assault in the Crosskeys Pub, Newport at around 12.30am on Saturday 13 January.
Officers attended and a 48-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has since been released on bail.
A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or DM us quoting log reference 2400013980, with details.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.
