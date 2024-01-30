If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Bambi is a 10-week-old bully type who is currently in a foster home where she is coming on in leaps and bounds.

Bambi is already making great progress with her toilet training and her foster carers are slowly building up anytime being left alone.

Bambi will require a home with a closed, secure garden.

She is a bully breed, but does not currently fit the measurements of an XL bully. However, as we do not know whether she will grow to fit those criteria, we are advising that her adopters apply for exemption before January 31.

Hope Rescue will support will the costs associated with this.

Pickles is full of life and would love a home to match.

He loves to run, so an owner who could make use of secure walking fields would be great for him to burn off some excess energy.

Pickles would benefit from owners who are around during the day and who are keen to help him with his basic training.

He is looking for a home with children 12 years and over who are confident with boisterous dogs.

Pip is in need of a patient and understanding new owner who can really help her blossom.

She is a very sensitive girl and can struggle with day-to-day noises and objects, and when worried will bark and try to hide away.

We have found Pip gets a lot of confidence from other dogs however she does need the right match.

On first greeting Pip can be worried and wants to take a cautious approach but once a bond is built, she can be quite boisterous with her play so needs a dog who can tailor their behaviour to her.

She would prefer her owners around during the day and could live with children 14 and over.

Jinx is looking for a home with people who love exercise just as much as her.

She would be out and about doing something every moment of the day given the chance so her new owners will need to have a love of the outdoors.

She is looking to be rehomed as the only pet and would prefer to be walked in areas where she won’t be bothered by dogs who are not on leads.

Jinx struggles to be left home alone and can become very distressed so, initially, new owners will need to be able to manage a schedule where she isn’t left home alone.

Storm is nine years old.

In typical Husky fashion Storm can be a bit aloof when he first meets you but warms up very quickly, you'll be treated to full body wiggles and toe taps in no time.

We've been working hard to help him realise how fun muzzle training and being gently restrained can be when done with plenty of tasty hot dog treats.

Storm is likely to struggle to be left home alone initially. He is however house trained.

He will also be looking for an adult only household. Experience of the husky breed would be beneficial.