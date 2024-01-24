Twenty-nine vehicles were checked during Operation Utah on Monday, January 22, at the Driver and Vehicle Standard Agency (DVSA) weighbridge and test site at Newport’s Coldra roundabout.

PC Nathan Ford, from the Roads Policing and Specialist Operations unit, warned those who broke the law while under the influence of drink or drugs as it puts themselves and others on the road at risk.

PC Ford added: "Driving irresponsibly, with no insurance or whilst not maintaining the condition of your vehicle, is not acceptable and together with our partners, we will continue to target those who break the law in this way.

"Focused operations such as this ensure that those who flout the law and put road safety at risk are taken off the road immediately."

Operation Utah – a multi-agency day of action – is designed to spot and stop road users putting other motorists at risk – either by driving illegally or by driving cars or bikes not up to a safe standard.

The police reported arresting two people, one on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and another on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Eight vehicles were seized for insurance-related issues, nine vehicles with issues relating to tyre issues or cars with heavy loads, and twelve vehicles with no tax, MOT or unsteady loads.

The multi-agency operation included officers from the Roads Policing and Specialist Operations team, the Motor Insurance Bureau and the Driver and Vehicle Standard Agency (DVSA).