KATIE HARVEY, 23, of Oliphant Circle, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when she was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Clarence Place on June 16, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

WILLIAM MATTHEWS, 20, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Trosnant Street on December 29, 2023.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JORDAN PHILLIPS, 26, of Liberty Grove, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MOHAMMED QAYYUM, 28, of Cedar Road, Newport was banned from driving for 23 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Methuen Road on December 30, 2023.

He was fined £769 and must pay a £308 surcharge and £85 costs.

DAVID RIDEOUT, 28, of Woodland Place, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Orchard Lane, Britannia on October 31, 2023.

He was fined £120 and must pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

BRANDON AVES, 27, of Colts Foot Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AMIRAH REYNOLDS, 22, of Highfield Road, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUCY ROBERTSON, 27, of Gwyddon Road, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW PARNELL, 32, of Park View, Tredegar was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine on June 16, 2023.

He must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DANIEL LEE THORPE, 27, of Ogmore Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL RAY PARKER, 30, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on June 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.