A LANE is currently closed both ways on the M48 Severn Bridge and the speed limit has been reduced as Storm Jocelyn continues to batter South Wales.
One lane is closed due to strong on the bridge both ways between J2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and J1 A403 (Aust).
The bridge is down to one lane for safety concerns in case vehicles get blown into adjacent lanes.
The speed limit is also set to 40 mph.
A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place today until 3pm, Storm Jocelyn is expected to affect the area leading to some localised disruption.
