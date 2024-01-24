One lane is closed due to strong on the bridge both ways between J2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and J1 A403 (Aust).

The bridge is down to one lane for safety concerns in case vehicles get blown into adjacent lanes.

The speed limit is also set to 40 mph.

A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place today until 3pm, Storm Jocelyn is expected to affect the area leading to some localised disruption.