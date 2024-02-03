A unlikely incident happened when an organiser at the club realised there were five sets of twins that are playing for Newport City Football Club this season.

Gareth Sullivan, 44 and Mike Shrubshall, 44, two of three football directors at Newport City Football Club and oversee its running, spoke to The Argus and said: "It certainly wasn't planned".

(Left-Right): Brad, dad to Rico and Logan Picano-Hicks (11), Jennifer, mum to Callum and Connor Ryan (11), Kirsty Thomas, mum to Max and Isaac (11), nan Sharon with Clara-Jay and Maddison-May Powderhill (12), and Lewis Murphy dad to Lily and Chloe (13). (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Sullivan claims: "It took me back a little bit so I did some due diligence on the internet and found there’s one other club in the world that has five sets of twins and it’s in England. That’s across the senior, mini and junior side.

“The five sets of twins we’ve got are within three age groups”, said Mr Sullivan.

The twins playing for Newport City Football Clubs are Callum and Connor (11), Rico and Logan (11), Max and Isaac (11, 12 this week), Clara-Jay and Maddison-May (12) and Lily and Chloe (13).

The twins at a football training session in Glan Llyn in Newport with training sessions happening behind. (Image: Newsquest)

Jennifer Stone, mother of Callum Ryan and Connor Ryan (11) said they have been playing with Newport City for a few months.

Ms Stone said: “They love playing for them, they enjoy it, it’s a good group of boys and they all get on really well.”

The football club has been in contact with the Guinness Book of World Records to see if there is a record for the amount of twins at one club. The Argus has contacted them too.

Kirsty Thomas, parent to Max and Isaac (11) said her boys have been playing for Newport City FC for two seasons and, “they love it”.

When asked what Ms Thomas thinks about the fact that the twins can make their own team, she said “it’s incredible!

The twins at a training session in Glan Llyn in Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

"Especially boys, boy twins are rarer than girl twins, and boy-girl twins are the rarest twins. So, to have five sets is statistically amazing.”

“It’s exceptional isn’t it, really. It’s kind of unheard of but yes, it’s good for the team I suppose.”

The club has grown considerably since Mr Sullivan and Mr Shrubshall joined a year ago after conversations with Newport City Football Club director Sam Houldsworth and confirmed that "ninety young players have joined since September 2023".

Mr Sullivan mentioned a local business' involvement in this, and said: "We'd like to thank our community partners, Mercure Hotel, for enabling us to grow our mini and junior section in the club."

The club is set to have a senior home fixture on Friday, February 2 2024 where the twins may be mascots for the senior team.