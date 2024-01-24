A WOMAN is in hospital after a two-way crash on the A40 heading from Monmouth towards Raglan.
The crash which took place at around 5:10pm yesterday forced the A40 to be closed between Raglan and Monmouth.
Gwent Police attended the scene and a woman was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A40, heading from Monmouth towards Raglan, at around 5.10pm on Tuesday 23 January.
"Officers attended and the collision involved two cars.
"A woman was taken to hospital for treatment."
