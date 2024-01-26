The Exiles will host the red devils at Rodney Parade on Sunday, January 28, after beating Eastleigh 3-1 in a third-round replay on January 16.

Pupils from Caerleon Comprehensive School are celebrating their teams FA cup tie by holding Newport County’s flag high on a ski trip in Aprica.

Caerleon Comprehensive School (Image: Caerleon Comprehensive School)

With a blanket of snow behind them County’s orange flag is easy to spot.

Caerleon Comprehensive’s Instagram post which read: ‘Amber Army in Aprica celebrating Newport County’s FA Cup win,’ was met with over 100 likes.

Rodney Parade will be full for the visit of Manchester United with fans not wanting to miss out on seeing the Premier League giants.

A temporary stand on the North Terrace will boost the capacity by 1,000 with the club also adding an additional 400 seats to the away stand to meet the FA’s allocation guidelines.

NEWPORT COUNTY AFC's ticket office was closed for general sale tickets on Monday January 22 for next Sunday’s FA Cup tie after staff received 'appalling abuse.'

Tickets for the much anticipated went on general sale at 10am on Monday and were available to purchase online only.

A spokesperson for Newport County said: "The club will not condone this behaviour towards any member of its staff and will employ a zero-tolerance policy going forward which may result in stadium bans or legal action.

"The club’s small pool of staff has worked extremely hard across long hours in recent weeks to organise the two sell-out games against Wrexham and Manchester United. The club would like to thank them for their dedication and commitment."

Last Thursday and Friday, season ticket holders and Supporters Trust members were able to buy tickets.

Tickets sold out within 45 minutes of going on sale online.