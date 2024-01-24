Imtiaz Fazal, 38, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary at Newport’s Pen & Wig earlier this month.

His offence, committed on January 5, put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence for theft imposed just a week earlier.

That was for stealing five bottles of Hennessy cognac worth £187.50 and four bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and a bottle of Hennessy cognac valued at £140 from Sainsbury’s just before Christmas.

MORE NEWS: Burglar warned victim: ‘Call the police and I’ll batter you’

Fazal, of Fairoak Avenue, Newport has a long record of shoplifting offences.

He was jailed for 22 weeks after appearing at the city’s magistrates' court.

The defendant was ordered to pay £150 compensation to the Pen & Wig.