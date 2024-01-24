A MAN has been jailed after he was caught trying to break into a city centre pub.
Imtiaz Fazal, 38, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary at Newport’s Pen & Wig earlier this month.
His offence, committed on January 5, put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence for theft imposed just a week earlier.
That was for stealing five bottles of Hennessy cognac worth £187.50 and four bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and a bottle of Hennessy cognac valued at £140 from Sainsbury’s just before Christmas.
Fazal, of Fairoak Avenue, Newport has a long record of shoplifting offences.
He was jailed for 22 weeks after appearing at the city’s magistrates' court.
The defendant was ordered to pay £150 compensation to the Pen & Wig.
