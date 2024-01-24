Lily Rizzo, 14, had last been seen at an address in Abertillery at around 6.30pm on Saturday 20 January and officers were concerned for her welfare.

Lily has links to Carmarthen, Swansea and Cardiff.

In a statement today the force released the good news that Lily has been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said "Lily Rizzo, 14, who had been reported as missing to police has now been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal."