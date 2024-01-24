A MISSING Abertillery teenage girl, with Cardiff links, has been found after a four day search.
Lily Rizzo, 14, had last been seen at an address in Abertillery at around 6.30pm on Saturday 20 January and officers were concerned for her welfare.
Lily has links to Carmarthen, Swansea and Cardiff.
In a statement today the force released the good news that Lily has been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said "Lily Rizzo, 14, who had been reported as missing to police has now been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel