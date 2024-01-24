National Geographic has released its 'Perfect pubs' list outlining the 12 best 'boozers' in the UK.

Pubs from all over the UK featured on the list including locations like London, Belfast and Edinburgh.

National Geographic describing the perfect pub said: "Whatever trends come and go, there should always be a place for proper pubs — those iconic institutions that have been the cornerstone of British culture for centuries.

"A purist’s pub is their safe place — a calming quarantine of quiet contemplation, a serene antidote to modern-day madness, a cosy asylum where one can clutch a pint to one’s chest.

See the 12 best pubs in the UK as revealed by National Geographic. (Image: Getty Images)

"In such a pub, there should be no loud music, no spirit-sapping Sky Sports and ideally no fancy food that requires holding cutlery in a hand that could otherwise be wrapped around a drink. There certainly shouldn’t be any flashing fruit machines giving you the glittering glad-eye.

"Being served should involve orderly queuing and never, under any circumstances, a QR code.

"There should be beer, wine and spirits, offered without the tyranny of too much choice.

"There should be nuts and crisps. There should, preferably, be some kind of dog and a piano. If the dog plays the piano, that’s even better.

"And, ultimately, there should be no compelling reason to leave."

The best pubs in the UK

The best 12 pubs in the UK, according to National Geographic, are:

The Bell Inn, Aldworth The Oxford Bar, Edinburgh Southampton Arms, North London The Dyffryn Arms, Cwm Gwaun Ypres Inn, Rye Pride of Spitalfields, east London Basketmakers, Brighton The Blisland Inn, Cornwall The Magnet, Stockport Birch Hall Inn, North Yorkshire Queens Head, Cambridgeshire Sunflower, Belfast

The Dyffryn Arms or Bessie's in Cwm Gwaun has been named the fourth best pub in the UK by National Geographic. (Image: Tripadvisor)

Pembrokeshire pub named among the best in the UK

The Dyffryn Arms, or Bessie's as it is affectionately known, in Cwm Gwaun near Fishguard was named the fourth best pub in the UK by National Geographic.

National Geographic described the cosy pub as a "time-warp tavern" while labelling it "perfection".

It said: "Perched on the edge of the picturesque Preseli Hills, this time-warp tavern is extraordinarily old fashioned.

"Known as ‘Bessie’s’ after the legendary landlady who died in late 2023, it’s more a tiny living room than a local.

"On ringing a bell, the hatch is opened and just one beer, Bass, is served fresh.

"Beyond a handful of chairs and tables, there’s a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and two benches outside. Perfection."

Visitors to 'Bessie's' seem to agree with the pub boasting a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor from 96 reviews.

One visitor to The Dyffryn Arms commented: "Idyllic setting in the beautiful Gwaun valley. This pub is famous for its basic interior which hasn't been changed over the years. The beer is good too!"

While another person added: "This cannot be beaten. A wonderful experience. Anyone who does not appreciate this experience simply doesn’t understand.

"Best pint in Pembrokeshire in a truly stunning location."