West Wales Poundies rescue centre was called on Friday, January 19, from a dog breeder who had been struggling to look after her dogs due to 'ill health and other issues'.

22 dogs were rescued. (Image: West Wales Poundies)

In a post on Facebook, the centre said: “Right or wrong we are grateful she reached out, enabling us to get the dogs the help they so desperately needed.”

On Saturday, January 20, the centre’s staff took on the challenge of removing the dogs. They continued: “I don’t think anything ever prepares you for this, no matter how many times you’ve been involved in these situations and this one was no different.”

A total of 22 cocker spaniels were removed from the premises with the dogs ranging in age from just eight-weeks-old up to the age of 14. Many of the dogs – but not the puppies – needed urgent vet treatment with some having chronic ear infections, one with an infected bite wound on his face, some with nasty eye infections and most needing dental treatment.

Some of the dogs had nasty eye infections. (Image: West Wales Poundies)

Many of the dogs also had some lumps and bumps and all needed vaccinations and neutering. There is also concerns about some underlying health issues that will need investigation.

One of the dogs – Diablo – had his infected bite and the infection inside his mouth treated but also had to have almost all of his teeth removed. Another of the dogs – Sofi – also spent the day in the vets with Diablo where she had to have her ear infection flushed and treated.

“Both must have been in so much pain and they have obviously been suffering for some time,” said West Wales Poundies.

All of the dogs were extremely matted and dirty and in need of some TLC. The centre said: “They are confused and bewildered at the upheaval of being moved, as sad as it is they might not have had the best life but it’s the only life they’ve ever known. But despite this they are all sweet dogs who desperately want to trust us and be loved.”

10 of the dogs have already been taken in by foster carers to give them much needed TLC, with the rest in warm kennels with clean bedding and love and care, with the hope of foster carers or forever homes being found for them.

The centre said: “Luckily for them we have a fabulous team at WWP who all rallied round and went the extra mile to get these dogs to safety. Our loyal fosterers stepped up and rushed to collect the oldies and pups, so 10 quickly went to foster homes.

“The rest will remain in kennels for now until they find either a foster or forever home. They are all in lovely warm kennels, with clean bedding and full bellies."

The cost of taking in so many dogs needing treatment is expected to be in the thousands so an appeal has been launched to raise the funds. Anyone who is able to help support getting the new additions to West Wales Poundies back to full health can donate at www.westwalespoundies.org.uk/donate