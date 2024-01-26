Daniel Roche, 47, admitted possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence to Jonathan Straw.

The weapon was a BB gun and the offence took place on Lower Road, Llandevaud on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

The defendant, of William Street, Ynyshir, Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from the city’s prison.

There was no application for a pre-sentence report by his barrister Kieran Galvin.

Roche is due to be sentenced on February 9.