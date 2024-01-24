Gwent Police received a report of a theft from a shed in Forgeside, Pontypool, horse riding equipment was believed to have been taken between 10:30am on Saturday January 20 and 10:30am on Sunday January 21.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We're investigating a report of theft from Forgeside, Pontypool, between 10.30am on Saturday 20th January and 10.30am on Sunday 21 January.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, or DM us on social media, quoting log reference 2400023684.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”