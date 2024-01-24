Loungers’ café bar, the group behind the popular Cosy Club chain, have confirmed to the Argus that they are set to open Pontio Lounge on February 7, 2023.

Labelled as ‘unmistakable and unique’ and a ‘real home from home’ Pontio Lounge will be located at 9-11 High Street, Chepstow, the old Herbert Lewis building address.

Inside Alfredo Lounge (Image: Loungers)

In 2018 Herbert Lewis department store, on Chepstow’s High Street which was run by the same family for 140 years closed.

Gemma Irwin, Community Manager at Loungers, says: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Pontio Lounge next month. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents.

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Chepstow’s food and drink scene.

"Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we’re open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

Selection of brunch dishes (Image: Loungers)

Pontio Lounge will be open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus.

Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer.

The lounge will also welcome locals looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events.

Loungers Tapas (Image: Loungers)

In 2002 Alex Reilley, Jake Bishop and Dave Reid opened the first Lounge in an empty optician on Bristol’s North Street, Bedminster.

As of November 2023, there are over 200 Lounges nationwide.

In December Loungers opened Carro Lounge in Cwmbran, the site is retro-inspired, with electric artwork, oversized vintage sofas, painted tables and statement lighting.