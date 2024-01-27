Under the road Traffic Regulation Act vehicles will be banned from proceeding along the highway adjacent to two Commercial Street to six Commercial Street in closure one.

Vehicles will instead be diverted via Corn Street, Upper Dock Street and Skinner Street.

In closure two vehicles will be banned from proceeding along Palmyra Place from its junction with Commercial Street to its junction with Ivor Street. Vehicles will be diverted via Ivor Street, Hill Street, Commercial Street, Cardiff Road, Clytha Square and Keynsham Avenue.

The reason for the order, which came into place on January 19, is for gas main replacement works.

The order will be in force for 18 months or until the works have been completed.

Vehicles are also set to be prohibited along the A4042 trunk Road in Monmouthshire.

This will come into force and operate intermittently between 8pm and 8am from January 29 until February 2 or until the temporary traffic signs are permanently removed.

The order is in force to complete works on or near the A4042 trunk Road.

Also, in this week’s public notices is that SGM Waste Management Ltd of Broad Street, Cardiff is applying to use Sluice Farm as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and zero trailers.

Owners or occupiers of the land near the centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected should write to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, Leeds, LS9 6NF within 21 days of this notice.