The previously announced closures came after the brand shared that they aim to close some 300 stores across the country.

Boots is owned by US company Walgreens Boots Alliance, who back in 2023 shared that the closures were aimed at optimising locations and opening hours.

James Kehoem, global chief financial officer at Walgreens previously said: “We will continue to optimise our locations and opening hours and expect to close an additional 300 locations in the UK and 150 locations in the US."

The UK closures of Boots would see stores drop from 2,200 to just 1,900.

So far, Boots has closed down more than 20 stores in the UK, including in areas like York, Exter and Leicester.

Where is Boots closing stores in the UK?





On the map below you'll be able to see all the Boots stores that have so far shut in the UK since the brand's announcement and the branches expected to close in the future.

So far another 16 Boots brands have been confirmed to close in the coming weeks, however, the brand did confirm that all closures would offer an alternative store less than three miles away.

You can also see a full list of the Boot stores that will be closing in 2024, it's important to note that some stores do not have a date at the time of writing.

Boot's stores closing in 2024:

Pemberton, Wigan - January 26

Staple Hill, Bristol - January 27

Littlehampton, West Sussex - January 29

Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire - January 2024

Clifton, York - February 17

Landford Road, Liverpool - February 2024

East Parade, Heworth, York - March 9

Rhos on Sea, Wales - March 23

Anglia Square, Norfolk - March 2024

North Kenton, Newcastle Upon Tyne - March 2024

Pool, Redruth - March 2024

Colwyn Bay, Wales - April 6

Caerleon Road, Newport, Wales - early 2024

Chepstow Road, Newport, Wales - early 2024

Carlyon Road, St Austell, Cornwall - early 2024

St Blazey, Cornwall - early 2024

Lurgan, Northern Ireland - no date

Chard Road, Plymouth - no date

Mannamead Road, Plymouth - no date

Claremont Street, Plymouth - no date

Portland Walk, Barrow - no date

Gestridge Road, Teignbridge - no date

Front Street, Prudhoe - no date

Boots stores set to close will inform customers in advance of closures.