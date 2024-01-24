High street giant Boots is set to shut down dozens of stores across the UK in 2024.
The previously announced closures came after the brand shared that they aim to close some 300 stores across the country.
Boots is owned by US company Walgreens Boots Alliance, who back in 2023 shared that the closures were aimed at optimising locations and opening hours.
James Kehoem, global chief financial officer at Walgreens previously said: “We will continue to optimise our locations and opening hours and expect to close an additional 300 locations in the UK and 150 locations in the US."
The UK closures of Boots would see stores drop from 2,200 to just 1,900.
So far, Boots has closed down more than 20 stores in the UK, including in areas like York, Exter and Leicester.
Where is Boots closing stores in the UK?
On the map below you'll be able to see all the Boots stores that have so far shut in the UK since the brand's announcement and the branches expected to close in the future.
So far another 16 Boots brands have been confirmed to close in the coming weeks, however, the brand did confirm that all closures would offer an alternative store less than three miles away.
You can also see a full list of the Boot stores that will be closing in 2024, it's important to note that some stores do not have a date at the time of writing.
Boot's stores closing in 2024:
- Pemberton, Wigan - January 26
- Staple Hill, Bristol - January 27
- Littlehampton, West Sussex - January 29
- Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire - January 2024
- Clifton, York - February 17
- Landford Road, Liverpool - February 2024
- East Parade, Heworth, York - March 9
- Rhos on Sea, Wales - March 23
- Anglia Square, Norfolk - March 2024
- North Kenton, Newcastle Upon Tyne - March 2024
- Pool, Redruth - March 2024
- Colwyn Bay, Wales - April 6
- Caerleon Road, Newport, Wales - early 2024
- Chepstow Road, Newport, Wales - early 2024
- Carlyon Road, St Austell, Cornwall - early 2024
- St Blazey, Cornwall - early 2024
- Lurgan, Northern Ireland - no date
- Chard Road, Plymouth - no date
- Mannamead Road, Plymouth - no date
- Claremont Street, Plymouth - no date
- Portland Walk, Barrow - no date
- Gestridge Road, Teignbridge - no date
- Front Street, Prudhoe - no date
Boots stores set to close will inform customers in advance of closures.
