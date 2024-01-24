One of his victims said he feared he could have contracted HIV after James Durston’s “frightening and disgusting” behaviour.

The 35-year-old had been caught nearly twice the legal limit and behind the wheel while disqualified on Queen Victoria Street in Tredegar.

Durston’s girlfriend had called 999 after he'd taken her Nissan Qashqai SUV without her permission last summer.

He assaulted the two male officers after he cut himself headbutting a police van and “fouling himself” in his shorts in the vehicle, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

MORE NEWS: Burglar warned victim: ‘Call the police and I’ll batter you’

Durston had wiped his blood and excrement over them after they had taken him for treatment at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.

Prosecutor Harriet Ealdon said: “The defendant had shouted at them, ‘I’m going to find out where you live and rape the f*** out of your families.”

One of his victims described the events as “one of the worst I’ve ever had to deal with as a police officer”.

Durston admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, driving while disqualified and drink-driving with 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The offences took place on the evening of Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The defendant, of Castle Close, Monmouth had seven previous convictions for 12 offences.

They include assaulting a police officer, battery, drink-driving and driving while disqualified.

Durston has a drinking problem and had been working since with the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service and Alcoholics Anonymous to battle it.

Representing himself, he told the judge, Recorder David Elias KC: “I’m embarrassed and ashamed of my actions from start to finish.

“I wish to apologise to the two gentlemen.

“I could have caused a fatality (by his drink-driving).

“I recognise I have an addiction.”

The court heard Durston works as a self-employed electrician and can earn up to £4,000 a month.

Recorder Elias told him: “This must have been quite frightening for the officers.”

He added: "When you are sober, you have shown yourself to be a good family man.

“You have shown remorse, taken significant steps to address your difficulties and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.”

Durston was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

The defendant has to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He has to pay £420 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.

Durston was banned from driving for three years.