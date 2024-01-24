Nine long-serving employees at Nexperia met with Labour MPs and a All-Party Parliamentary group for Semiconductors to talk about how closing a deal with Vishay Intertechnology will be a win-win situation.

The Nexperia plant in Duffryn, Newport, is also known as Newport Wafer Fab (Fabrication) and had to be sold as part of a divestment order in 2023 because of security concerns over Nexperia’s ownership.

The issue with ownership has been ongoing for months, with one employee saying Vishay Intertechnology is "chomping at the bit to buy and Nexperia wants to sell, and we’re trying to understand what’s the hold up".

Dennis Knight, of Defectivity Engineer speaking on behalf of the Staff Association, said: "The proposed acquisition by Vishay is a perfect scenario for the site, its capabilities, skilled workforce, and potential site expansion prospects.

"The workforce are fully supportive of the new ownership as it will bring to an end the prolonged uncertainty that has been prevalent at the site since the order was placed on us.

"The knock-on effect of this will be a boost to the local Welsh and wider UK economies. However, the deal relies on Government approval."

However, Mr Knight and other long-serving employees at Nexperia have said: "the government have said they’ll do what they can to help, they’re the ones who hold the pen."

Employees at Nexperia Newport: Tony Hill, Dennis Knight, John Moylan, Mary Curtis, Gaynor Clark, Lynda Lawson, Deborah Morgan, Deborah Bayfield, Linda Wainfur with Labour MP for Newport West Ruth Jones (Image: Tony Hill)

Nine employees visited Westminster today.

Employees at Nexperia Newport and how long they have worked for the company include:

- Tony Hill (equipment engineering manager) - 12 years

- Dennis Knight (engineer that works at the plant and represents the dayshift engineers)

- John Moylan (production manager) - 35 years

- Mary Curtis (programme manager working on new product introduction)

- Gaynor Clark (team leader on shift) - 20 years

- Lynda Lawson (representative for the apparatus on shift) - 31 years

- Deborah Morgan (shift process technician) - 24 years

- Deborah Bayfield (NPI technician) - 24 years

- Linda Wainfur (end-of-line line defectivity technician) - 37 years

The Nexperia Newport Staff Association on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: "Over a year on, and another early start for the #newport #semiconductor staff association as we travel to Westminster hoping for answers about the site sale. #getitdone #SaveOurJobs."

They added: "We’ve talked and walked all day. All we hope for now is the support from #westminster #ukgov to get this over the line. #saveourjobs #semiconductors #southwales #newport."