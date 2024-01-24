Gwent Police are currently conducting an ongoing investigation following a call that sent them to a property on Main Street in Crumlin, where a man was found unresponsive.

Colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene along with officers from Gwent Police.

The police have since confirmed the man has died, and have said they are treating the death as not suspicious.

The official cause of death has yet to be established, with a post-mortem set to take place.

Enquiries into the death are still ongoing, with Detective Chief Inspector Michael Preston of Gwent Police confirming that "ongoing police activity" may continue to be seen in the area.

He added: “If you have any concerns, please do stop and talk to us. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log reference 2400025653, or you can also send us a DM on Facebook or Twitter. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”