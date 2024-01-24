Gwent Police said they received rumours of a disturbance at King Henry VIII School on Wednesday.

One concerned grandparent, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Argus that extra security had also been called to the site to help deal with the incident, and they had fears that someone could get hurt.

They said students were "running riot" which required the extra security.

Gwent Police said: "We received rumours of a disturbance at King Henry VIII School in Abergavenny, but did not attend after working with the school."

In a statement to the Argus, King Henry VIII School said: "There has been no incident of this nature at King Henry VIII 3-19 School."

NOTE: This article has been updated after Gwent Police provided additional information.