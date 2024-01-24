Gwent Police said they were called to King Henry VIII School on Wednesday after they had received reports of a disorder.

One concerned grandparent, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Argus that extra security had also been called to the site to help deal with the incident, and they had fears that someone could get hurt.

They said students were "running riot" which required the extra security and a police presence.

Despite the requested police presence, Gwent Police confirmed that no injuries were reported at the school, and the incident was described as a "disorder".

In a statement to the Argus, King Henry VIII School denied the incident.

They said: "There has been no incident of this nature at King Henry VIII 3-19 School."

Gwent Police said: "We were called to a report of a disorder at King Henry VIII 3-19 School in Abergavenny at around 12.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

"No injuries were reported."