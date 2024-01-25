A MAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court after he was charged with attempted murder.

Aeron Gingell, 20, is accused of trying to kill Robin Benger in the Caerleon area of the city last weekend on Saturday, January 20.

The defendant did not enter a plea.

His case was adjourned to the crown court on February 20.

Gingell, of Lodge Road, Caerleon, Newport was remanded in custody.