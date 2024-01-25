Aeron Gingell, 20, is accused of trying to kill Robin Benger in the Caerleon area of the city last weekend on Saturday, January 20.

The defendant did not enter a plea.

His case was adjourned to the crown court on February 20.

Gingell, of Lodge Road, Caerleon, Newport was remanded in custody.