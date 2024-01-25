Well today, January 25, is St Dwynwen’s Day, otherwise known as the Welsh Valentine’s Day.

But who is behind Wales' own Valentine’s Day? Here we take a look.

Who was St Dwynwen?

St Dwynwen was a fourth century Welsh Princess who was from what is now the Brecon Beacons National Park.

It is quite ironic that she is the Welsh patron saint of lovers and therefore the saint behind the Welsh Valentine’s Day, because she was famously unlucky in the love department.

Dwynwen was one of King Brychan Brycheiniog’s 24 daughters and said to be the prettiest of them all.

Her father had arranged a marriage for her which led to her becoming extremely distraught as she herself had fallen in love with Prince Maelon Dafodrill – who was not her betrothed.

Dwynwen reached out to God, begging the deity to make her forget her love. He is said to have granted this wish as in her sleep, she was visited by an angel carrying a sweet potion designed to erase all memory of Maelon.

But it would come with a price as the potion would also turn the prince into a block of ice.

After this, she was given three wishes by God. Her first wish was that her prince be thawed out. Her second wish was selfless, in that God meets the hopes and dreams of true lovers.

Her third wish was that she would never marry.

These wishes were granted and as a mark of thanks, she devoted her life to religion and became a nun.

She founded a convent on Llanddwyn, off the west coast of Anglesey where she remained until her death in 465AD.

Dwynwen is also the patron saint of sick and injured animals.

What happens on St Dwynwen's Day?

St Dwynwen's Day is much like Valentine's Day on February 14 in that couples profess their love and can choose to give gifts. It is a romantic day celebrated my more and more Welsh people each year.

You may see posts on social media or hear people wishing their loved ones a 'Happy St Dwynwen's Day' or 'Dydd Santes Dwynwen Hapus.'