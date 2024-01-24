Khalid Usman was part of a convoy of vehicles which travelled from Ely in Cardiff to Barry’s Cold Knap in June 2023 as part of a supposed tribute to Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, who were killed when their e-bike crashed in Ely in May that year.

Usman, who is currently serving a three-and-a-half-year jail term at Parc Prison, was one of over 20 people in court yesterday to face charges in relation to the rideout including dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

In the case of Usman, it was said in Cardiff Magistrates Court yesterday, January 23, how, on the day in question back in June 2023, he used a friend's motorcycle without permission to be part of the convoy.

Usman’s friend was said to be in Mexico at the time.

Usman pleaded guilty at court yesterday to four charges of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and taking a vehicle without permission.

He was given a 24-week prison sentence for dangerous driving and no separate penalties for the other offences.

He was also disqualified from driving for 28 months and made to pay a surcharge of £154.

Khalid Usman. Driving dangerous (Image: SWP)

Riots sparked in Ely after Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died in an e-bike crash (Image: PA)

In the cases of the other defendants who pleaded guilty, James Eedy, 33, of Greenbay Road, Tremorfa, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. He’ll be sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates on February 22 and was released on unconditional bail.

Zane Ferrugia, 23, of Heol Ebwy, Caerau, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and driving without insurance. He’ll be sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates on February 22 and was released on unconditional bail.

One youth pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance and will be sentenced on February 19 and was released on unconditional bail.