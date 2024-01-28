Abigail Williams's grandfather was on his way to a routine hospital check up appointment with her mother on Friday, January 19, when he suffered a major heart attack on the roadside.

She recalled: "It was all a bit crazy. In a panic, my mam rang 999 and was trying to work out the name of the road they were on.

"We were all in a bit of a shock and had no idea what to do."

She said her grandfather was saved by the young man in the van behind, who jumped out of his vehicle and performed CPR until the ambulance arrived to transport him to hospital.

Doctors placed Abigail's grandfather into an induced coma in an attempt to reduce his injuries.

The family were informed on Monday (22 January) that the brain scans were all clear, with doctors also pointing out that the young man, known only as Alex, who performed the emergency CPR saved his life.

Abigail continued: "My Gramp doesn't need his breathing machines anymore, and we now know that if he hadn't had the CPR on the roadside, he wouldn't be here today.

"Alex's heroic actions saved my grandfather's life and I cannot thank him enough for helping to ensure he is still here."

The family are still in contact with Alex after his quick-thinking, with Abigail even realising they attended the same school.

"We wanted to honour Alex for his actions that helped to make sure my grandfather stayed alive," said Abigail. "It was a surprise that we actually went to school together, and now we will be keeping in contact after he did this for my family."