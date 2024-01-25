Reginald Hann, known affectionately to family and friends as Reg, will be marking his 100th birthday in February with a special celebration.

Mr Hann was born in Splott, Cardiff on 9 February 1924 and joined the Royal Navy as an officer, serving in the Second World War.

After the war, he remained in the Royal Naval Reserves, becoming Captain and Commanding Officer of HMS Cambria in Cardiff, before moving to Cwmbran.

Reginald joined the Navy and served in the Second World War, including on D-Day (Image: Debra Hann)

He has recently awarded the French Legion D'Honneur for his service in liberating France on D- Day 1944.

In 1950, he joined the Cwmbran Development Corporation and later Cwmbran Urban District Council, having qualified as a civil engineer and surveyor.

His wife Kathleen joined him in Cwmbran shortly after their marriage in 1951, moving into the family home where Reg still lives in 1960. They remained together until her passing in 2002.

Reginald married his wife Kathleen in 1951, and they remained together until her passing in 2002 (Image: Debra Hann)

Within the council roles, he was "instrumental" according to son Nick, in the design and development of Cwmbran as a new town, especially the Boating Lake which he modelled on his beloved Roath Park in Cardiff.

Nick shared his favourite memories of growing up with his father in Cwmbran: "I have such good memories of growing up in Cwmbran in the 1960’s and 1970’s.

"That includes playing in the Wellfields - now paved over for Cwmbran Drive - learning to Kayak on Cwmbran Boating Lake and sailing at Llandegfordd Reservoir."

Nick recalled how his father was "strongly involved" in the education of his children after not getting the same opportunities.

"They loved visiting us all over the world after they retired - in Germany, Canada. That chance to travel and see the world with his children was really important to him."

Reg is still loving life having survived so many adventures, but now enjoys spending his time with his family, including seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren (Image: Debra Hann)

The party for Mr Hann's birthday will be held at the Old Cwmbran Council Offices on Saturday, 10 February where his work for the town began all those years ago, with extended family, friends and colleagues, which includes four children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

The navy will be attending, and are presenting a letter of congratulations from the first Sea Lord, Lord Murphy of Torfaen. Several local MPs from Torfaen and Cwmbran Community councillors are also expected to join the celebration.