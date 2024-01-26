Christopher Lewis, from Newport, was faced with a hearing into his fitness to practice due to "dishonesty and a lack of integrity".

Mr Lewis, registration number W/5062784, was accused of failing to provide accurate information when he registered with Social Care Wales.

Mr Lewis was also accused of failing to provide a full employment history to his last employer.

A private hearing was held from Monday, January 22 to Wednesday January 24 with a Fitness to Practice Panel.

The outcome of the hearing was an immediate order to suspend Mr Lewis's registration from 28 January 2024, pending a removal order on 25 February 2024.

The Argus was originally supposed to be in attendance, however the hearing was changed to private at the last minute.

Newsquest regional editor for Wales, Gavin Thompson said: "It is always disappointing when fitness to practice hearings like this one are held in private, especially when there is a significant human interest in the story."

A spokesperson for Social Care Wales said on the issue of private hearings: "A fitness to practise panel can determine whether a case is heard in public or private, with consideration of the interests of those involved in the hearing.

"In this matter the panel has decided that the case should be heard in private."