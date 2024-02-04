At an event held at the Newport Mercure Hotel invited guests and local dignitaries attended an evening to announce a new chapter in the charity’s development with the official launch of a rebranded name, "Be Heart Happy".

The rebranding marked a strategic move to adapt and reaffirm the charity’s dedication to delivering first-class cardiac facilities.

The move sees not only a fresh name and identity but also the launch of a new website and social media channels, which aim to promote the charitable work, spotlight the dedication of volunteers and supporters, and share information on how the cardiology department contributes to saving lives and advocating for heart-healthy living.

Among guests was Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport West.

Nigel Pryce and Alex Jones, Fundraising Testimonials

Dr Chris Madler, consultant cardiologist and president of the charity, gave an insightful account of the charity's inception and its crucial role in providing essential local facilities for heart patients. This includes addressing the need for patients to travel to London or Cardiff for pacemakers or coronary angiograms.

Michael Blackaby, a celebrated 65-year-old sports enthusiast and one of Wales Veterans’ most decorated footballers, gave a testimonial that underscored the profound impact of the charity's support in the face of cardiac challenges.

Professor Nick Ossei-Gerning, representing the cardiology department, conveyed Dr Hussain's appreciation to the charity for the provision of an armrest for the catheter laboratory, which enhances vascular access during Interventional Cardiology procedures, streamlining the process for both patients and operators.

Stacey Murray, head of echocardiography for Aneurin Bevan Health Board, thanked the charity for its contribution towards funding cardiac physiologists to participate in the 'Foundation in Advanced Clinical Assessment for Healthcare Professionals' course.

Alex Jones spoke of the annual memorial golf day, held in tribute to his father, John, a former teacher at Croesyceiliog school. John Jones, who died from a heart attack at the age of 48, is remembered each year as his family and former colleagues gather to honour his memory and raise funds for the charity.

Jayne Bryant Senedd Member for Newport West, Stephen Richards Chair Be Heart Happy, Stacey Murray Lead Physiologist for Echo, Chris Copner owner of CJ Copner and Dr Chris Madler consultant and President of Be Heart Happy

Stephen Richards, chairman of the newly named Be Heart Happy charity, said: “The evening was a remarkable celebration, commemorating the unveiling of the new name, Be Heart Happy.

"It symbolises a strategic leap forward, emphasising the charity's steadfast commitment to pioneering cardiac care in Gwent.

"The heartfelt testimonials and expressions of gratitude from everyone present beautifully depict the charity's profound impact on the community. Recognising the multifaceted efforts, from enhancing patient experiences in Interventional Cardiology to supporting staff training initiatives, this evening was an acknowledgment and celebration of the charity's vital contributions. Thank you.”

Local business Whitehead Building Services sponsored the event.

The charity provides various sponsorship options for organisations interested in supporting its initiatives.

For further details about the Be Heart Happy charity, visit the website www.behearthappy.wales