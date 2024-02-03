LAST weekend sees the 2024 RSPB Big Garden Bird Watch, so what better theme to set our members - and what a great array of bird pictures they have shared with us.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Pied Wagtail in a garden in Risca. Picture: Angela Shipp

Wood pigeon in a garden in Caldicot. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Chaffinch in an Abergavenny garden. Picture: Alan Underwood

Long Tailed Tit, one of a flock on the canal bank at Cwmbran. Picture: Paul Joy

A blue tit in a Newport garden. Picture: Andrew Perkins

A woodpecker. Picture: Jason Franklin

Feeding frenzy in Rogerstone. Picture: Dawn Oleary

Looking for food in Cwmbran. Picture: Maria Davies

Blue Tit and Long Tailed Tit sharing a bird feeder in Undy. Picture: Larry Wilkie

Blackbird in a garden in Newport. Picture: Dawn Henson

Female Blackcap in a garden in Chepstow. Picture: David Barnes