This crucial support has enabled Tin Shed to secure its staff, volunteers, a creative community of freelancers and young people alongside a wide range of continued cultural activities at The Place, Bridge Street, Newport.

The fund has particularly helped support and continue the company's work at The Place, a social arts and cultural centre in the heart of Newport.

The building offers a wide range of regular creative activities led by creative professionals. From live performance to kids art clwb, from guided meditation to salsa dance, there's plenty on offer for everyone.

George Harris, creative director, Tin Shed Theatre Co, said: “Thanks to Newport City Council, we are now in a stable position to continue the organisation's core work at The Place and support this vital city centre cultural and civic resource.

Picture: RICHARDPWALTON.CO.UK

“We must thank our partners at Newport City Homes who work closely with us to deliver this vision and a wider range of organisations and individuals who passionately believe in redeveloping socially cohesive civic spaces for growing communities.

"With a positive vision coupled with the support and understanding of brilliant people, anything is possible."

Laura Palfry, development and partnership coordinator, Newport City Homes, said: “The space they have created is welcoming and vibrant, we hope to continue our partnership working with lots of exciting pipeline programs and projects pending. Tin Shed creating The Place has been a crucial part in forming a community in the city centre.”

The Place has a super exciting year ahead with free activities, cultural offerings and wellbeing activities for all, many of these are free to attend.

Frank McQuillan, 26, from Caerleon, is a friendly face frequent visitors to The Place, which can be found at 9 - 10 Bridge Street, Newport, will be very familiar with.

Picture: RICHARDPWALTON.CO.UK

Since February 2023 he has manned the front desk, welcoming visitors to a range of activities including arts / community events, weekly sessions, networking, guest workshops, performances and meetings. Drop-in visitors are equally invited to come and explore the vibrant, warm and welcoming space which has become part of the cultural landscape of NP20.

Frank said: "Having wanted to start volunteering after two inactive years during the pandemic, I was introduced in February of this year by Sam Sims from Newport GAVO to The Place (run by Tin Shed Theatre Co).

"They needed consistent volunteers who could lend a hand two to three times a week in supporting the front of house by making hot drinks and signposting what events were scheduled. This quickly became a regular commitment volunteering roughly 17 hours a week and soon gaining more responsibility with assisting the building’s management eg, stock taking and opening/closing.

"In my time at The Place, I have enjoyed regaining a sense of connection to Newport city’s community, developing friendships with many of our regulars and contributing to a sense of public good, pride and wellbeing in my hometown.

"I was pleased to hear that I had been nominated by Naomi Underwood (TSTC Company Manager) to attend GAVO’s Volunteer Achievement Awards 2023 in September and was thrilled to be awarded a certificate of appreciation in recognition of my time at The Place.

Picture: RICHARDPWALTON.CO.UK

"Furthermore, after Tin Shed’s successful application to the Shared Prosperity Fund, I was offered a newly created paid role as front of house manager at The Place.

"My journey over the past year from first volunteering, being nominated for an award, and finally moving from a volunteer role to paid employment has been nothing short of transformative. The vast improvement in my confidence and self-esteem has me excited as to what the future holds in store.”

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025. The fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and places, supporting local businesses, and people and skills.