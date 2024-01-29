With a commitment to convenience, accessibility, and innovation, Veezu provides passengers with more booking options than traditional taxi or ride-hailing companies. Rides can be booked through phone, web, or the Veezu mobile app. Veezu also offers multiple payment options, including Google Pay, Apple Pay, card, or cash, making it even easier for passengers to pay their driver.

The Cardiff based firm partners with more than 16000 local drivers in the UK of which 1500 are in South Wales. Safety is the top priority, with all driver-partners undergoing enhanced DBS checks, and all rides having real-time door-to-door car tracking, plus 24/7 support to ensure a secure comfortable experience for passengers.

Veezu CEO Nathan Bowles said, "I’m really excited to launch the Veezu brand in my local area. I’m especially proud of the new Veezu mobile app that gives passengers a seamless user experience with smart address search capabilities, share your ride details functionality, and the ability to book a ride in two taps.”

Founded in 2013 in Wales, Veezu is now the UK's largest and fastest-growing private hire technology platform. The company helps to move more than 3 million passengers safely and efficiently through UK towns and cities each year. It recently unveiled its new head office in Cardiff city centre in a move to underpin its rapid expansion.

The company also plays a vital a part in the local community through its Funded by Veezu initiative. Whitchurch Cricket Club, Feed Newport, Ty Hafan and Childline Cymru were among the many local organisations to benefit in 2023. In addition, Veezu is the official ride partner for Cardiff Devils, Dragons RFC, and Newport County FC.

Whether heading to a meeting, exploring local heritage, or enjoying a night out in the bustling Cardiff city centre, Veezu is set to deliver millions of #smarterlocalrides to communities across South Wales.

To download the Veezu app visit www.appsend.me/veezu