Lane closed on M4 eastbound from J29 to J28 Newport

Emergency
Traffic
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Lane one (of three) is closed on the M4 eastbound from J29 to J28 due to a stalled vehicle.
  • Cameras show that the emergency services are at the scene.
  • The lane closure is causing severe delays.

