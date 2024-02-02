Pride in Pill, which began the 'PiP Supporting the Homeless' scheme five years ago, created a meal voucher scheme that homeless people or rough sleepers can use in times of need.

The scheme is supported by more than 20 businesses in Newport, including Mr Parmo on Clarence Place.

A spokesperson from Mr Parmo said the business had offered to provide meal tickets for four weeks.

“I don’t have anything in place but I do give food to the homeless when they come in now and then," he said.

Mr Parmo joins the following traders to help the homeless in Newport:

The New Lahore;

The Burger house;

Popadoms;

Square pizza;

Chip Central;

Mixin Bites;

Le Pub;

Lilo Grill House;

4 Corner pizza;

Wavy kebab;

Cairo Corner;

Loopy Lou's pit stop;

New best kebab;

Granchies;

Komas cutz barbers;

Devalt barbers;

Upper cuts;

Sainsburys (Kingsway Centre);

Lidl;

Greggs.



Pride in Pill runs a range of initiatives throughout the year to help those in need in and around Newport.

Pride in Pill chairman and founder, Paul Murphy has said the issue with homelessness and feeding the vulnerable is "multidimensional".

"Poverty isn't just about lack of money, it impacts on health, education and damages communities."

In its fifth year of the homeless project, Mr Murphy said they have handed out 3,185 meal tickets, along with 350 tickets for hair cuts.

Alongside community litter picks, one of Pride in Pill's most lauded projects is 'PiP Supporting the Homeless' scheme, which has been going since 2018, and continues to grow with the meal voucher scheme. (Image: Pride in Pill | Newsquest)

Mr Murphy, said: "the number of homeless and vulnerable we feed has more than doubled. In 2023 we have handed out 5,129 food bags and continue to hand out end of day food every evening.

"We continue to work closely with NCC Rough Sleeper Co-Ordinator and have been overwhelmed with the support from local businesses and the community in general, with clothing donations and bedding.

"This can be very overwhelming at times. Having difficult conversations with those in desperate need of help and understanding. It's not something you can just walk away from."

The charity is also gearing up to expand the PiP project with free dog food for those who are struggling in the community to feed their furry friends.