LIAM JONES, 22, of Winterson Close, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Drysiog Street on December 30, 2023.

He was fined £276 and must pay a £110 surcharge and £85 costs.

JONATHAN HOLLAND, 36, of Derby Grove, Newport must pay £1,162 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to assault by beating at the Cross Keys on New Year’s Eve.

IOAN DENTY, 22, of Cae Glas Newydd, Fochriw, Caerphilly must pay £551 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted harassment without violence between August 19, 2023 and September 11, 2023.

MORE NEWS: Man appears in court after being charged with attempted murder

CHRISTOPHER HILL, 47, of Beechcroft, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4049 at Gellihaf on December 30, 2023.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MACAULEY GLYN RICHARDS, 28, of Park Street, Blaenavon must pay £444 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAIRE BENNETT, 34, of Albany Street, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

DAVID DAVIES, 45, of Bronmynydd, Abertridwr, Caerphilly was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of his duty on Cardiff Road on December 28, 2023.

He must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MIROSLAV KANDRAC, 18, of George Street, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Commercial Road on June 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK KING, 59, of Tallis Close, Newport for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RODNEY LEONARD TURNER, 56, of Hendre Farm Gardens, Ringland, Newport for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEAN JOHN MATHEW WILLETS, 57, of Commercial Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Chepstow Road, Caldicot on June 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

WAYNE MARTIN SMITH, 52, of East Bank Road, Felnex Industrial Estate, Newport must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.