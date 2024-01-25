Llandybie Rugby Club had a number of filming trucks, caravans, limousines, power units and a food stand in the car park, with the crew using the clubhouse and its facilities throughout the day whilst they filmed at the American Villas and on the Llandeilo Road industrial estate, which included using EB Aggregates to advertise the 'Sag Harbor residential construction specialists' Vincent & Hall.

The crews were there to film part of The Man in My Basement – a thriller based on the novel by Walter Mosley.

Filming took place at the American Villas (Image: Google Street View)

Mosley is also writing the screenplay along with Nadia Latif, who is making her feature film directorial debut. The movie is being developed by Protagonist Pictures, a London-based sales, finance and production company

The film follows Anniston Bennet, a rich man who wants to rent the basement of Charles Blakey’s ancestral home and after this is accepted by Blakey, he is brought into the strange world of Bennet who has some peculiar requests for his landlord and it turns into a summer of exploration of inconceivable worlds of power and manipulation.

So far, much of the information surrounding the movie has been kept under wraps but it has been revealed that Willem Dafoe will star as Bennet and Corey Hawkins as Blakey.

Some of the trailers and caravans set up at the rugby club. (Image: From Public)

Dafoe has a range of credits including Platoon, The English Patient, American Psycho, Finding Nemo and Finding Dory and the Spider-Man films.

Hawkins – who was spotted by locals in Llandybie and happy to have his photograph taken – is known for his role as Dr Dre in Straight Outta Compton and appearances in The Walking Dead and 24: Legacy.

Hawkins is believed to have replaced Jonathan Majors as Blakey, after Majors was reportedly dropped from the role after he was found guilty of two assault and harassment charges in December last year, according to Deadline.