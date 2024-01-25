Ship Deck in Trethomas has made it to the crunch time of the awards with the chippy making it to the top three in the Field to Frier category.

The family business has also made it to the Takeaway of the Year Final at The National Fish and Chip Awards.

Owners Ryan and Kimberley Hughes with their two children (Image: Ship Deck)

Owned by Ryan and Kimberley Hughes, the popular chippy opened in 2019 and has gone from strength to strength since.

Speaking to the Argus Mr Hughes said they are putting ‘Caerphilly on the map for quality fish and chips.’

Mr Hughes said: “We are proud to be in the final of two categories. We are looking forward to the awards ceremony in February at the park plaza Westminster.

We are proud of the team for maintaining consistent standards day in day out.

“For us not only is it great to see Caerphilly on the map for quality fish & chips but happy to be the ones putting it there.”

The Ship Deck team (Image: Ship Deck)

Mr Hughes has been in the fish and chip industry since he was 15, winning young fish fryer of the year in 2016, which gave him the ambition to open his own shop.

The chippy which has a "modern concept" but has all the much-loved favourites put their success down to "consistency".

Mr Hughes said: “It goes without saying Kimberly and I put a lot into maintaining and improving Ship Deck, but we are always blown away on the efforts and dedication the team put in all year around.

“A potato is not just a potato to us and there’s a lot of procedures we go through before we even decide which variety and farm we are going to purchase from. The Field to Frier award highlights this.”

It's crunch time now for the National Fish and Chip Awards (Image: Ship Deck)

In the Field to Frier category businesses have to demonstrate their preparation and storage methods, knowledge regarding seasonality of varieties and how to make the tastiest chips.

Fellow Welsh chippy, Finney’s Fish and Chips in Benllech, also made the top three in the Field to Frier category.

Also making the top 10 chippies in the country was Zero Plus Fish and Chips, Cardiff alongside Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech.

The awards ceremony will take place on February 28 at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge.