Ellinor Deverill-Smith, 36, from Pontypool denied controlling/coercive behaviour by causing fear that violence would be used against him, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and four counts of assault by beating.

The prosecution claims the charges took place between April 1, 2019 and August 3, 2023, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Deverill-Smith, of St Augustine Road, Griffithstown, is set to go on trial on August 5 with the case expected to last seven days.

MORE NEWS: Man appears in court after being charged with attempted murder

The defendant was granted conditional bail by Judge Paul Hopkins KC until then.

Deverill-Smith was represented by Julia Cox and the prosecution by Rebecca Griffiths.