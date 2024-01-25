Professional darts player Gerwyn Price has applied for planning permission to open a fish and chip shop in his home village of Markham.
The Iceman is hoping to convert Markham Pharmacy, in Abernant Road, into a new takeaway.
If Caerphilly Council planners grant permission, he will also have the roof raised to install a staff room on the first floor.
The proposed takeaway could create one full-time and four part-time jobs, planning documents show.
The council’s environmental health department has noted the premises is in a “mixed use area including residential”, and has therefore recommended the business should not open outside the hours of 9am-9pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-8pm on Sunday.
The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0887/COU.
