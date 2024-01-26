The yellow bike was recently found in the Parc Panteg area and is believed to be stolen.

If you believe it is your bike please contact Gwent Police.

The bike has been recovered by the police (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "This bike was recently found in the Parc Panteg area and is believed to be stolen.

"If this is your bike or know who's bike it please contact Gwent Police and reference Log 195 22/01/2024.

"Please note you will need proof of ownership to collect."