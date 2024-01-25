A MAN remains in hospital after he was found unresponsive at a Newport city centre park leading to the police taping off all the entrances.
Many people who arrived at Belle Vue Park on Tuesday, January 23 were shocked to find that the once bustling park was deserted with just a police presence.
The Argus attended the scene, and the park was a sight for sore eyes with tape the read ‘Police Line Do Not Cross’ covering every entrance.
Inside the park was empty with just the sound of police sirens to be heard.
Gwent Police stopped Belle Vue Park employers going into the park, halting people’s normal routines.
The park’s closure was due to a man being found unresponsive at the park on Sunday afternoon, January 21.
Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and a 59-year-old man was taken to hospital.
Gwent Police warned the public that they were likely to see ongoing police activity in the area whilst they continue their investigations to establish the circumstances of the injuries.
In an update today the force told the Argus that the 'man remains in hospital for treatment' and their enquiries are continuing.'
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "A 59-year-old man remains in hospital for treatment.
"Our enquiries are continuing."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel