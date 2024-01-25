Many people who arrived at Belle Vue Park on Tuesday, January 23 were shocked to find that the once bustling park was deserted with just a police presence.

The Argus attended the scene, and the park was a sight for sore eyes with tape the read ‘Police Line Do Not Cross’ covering every entrance.

Inside the park was empty with just the sound of police sirens to be heard.

Gwent Police stopped Belle Vue Park employers going into the park, halting people’s normal routines.

Police tape covered every entrance to the park (Image: Newsquest)

The park’s closure was due to a man being found unresponsive at the park on Sunday afternoon, January 21.

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and a 59-year-old man was taken to hospital.

Gwent Police warned the public that they were likely to see ongoing police activity in the area whilst they continue their investigations to establish the circumstances of the injuries.

In an update today the force told the Argus that the 'man remains in hospital for treatment' and their enquiries are continuing.'

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "A 59-year-old man remains in hospital for treatment.

"Our enquiries are continuing."