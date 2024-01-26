An application for a four-bedroom house in Jackson Place, Maindee, to be turned into a five-bedroom HMO has been resubmitted to the city council by Jacob Bowen of Bowen Investments Ltd.

However, residents in Jackson Place are fighting to stop the HMO fearing it will bring anti-social behaviour to the tight-knit community.

Planners at Newport City Council have already rejected plans for a HMO at the site over concerns about rooflights on the property.

LRJ Planning Ltd, the agent working on behalf of Mr Bowen, has issued the following statement:

“This latest scheme has fully addressed the previous refusal reason with the reduction of bedrooms from 6 to 5.

“It should be noted that there is a significant demand for single-person accommodation in Newport, and the provision of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) plays a crucial role in addressing this need.

“The proposed accommodation in this scheme aims to provide high-quality interior spaces coupled with access to outdoor amenity space.

“The applicant assures that future tenants will undergo a thorough vetting process, and the property will be licensed and maintained to a high standard.”

This is the second planning application for an HMO at 11 Jackson Place, put through to Newport City Council on January 4, 2024, after the first planning application was refused.

Five residents living on the same street as the proposed HMO in Victoria are campaigning to stop the conversion to HMO at the site.

Tegan Partner, who lives next door to the proposed HMO, said: “We moved into the house six months ago with two children aged six and nine and we’re very worried about the application.

“I am worried about the children’s safety.”

Other residents of Jackson Place Samantha Gibson, Joanne Harridence, Nicola Gilbert, and Florin Fikaj have also come forward to air their grievances with the second application for a HMO at the property.

Local residents (L-R): Martin Berry, Mags Watts, Teresa Holliday, Jo Harridence, Wendy Uddin, Maggie and Glynn Reynolds, Mike Hamilton, Emma Coles, Nicola Gilbert, Mark Gilbert, Nathan Fletcher, Ioan Gilbert, Sam Gibson, Tegan Partner and Chewy the dog (Image: Tegan Partner)

Reasons that residents have given for objecting include noise, parking, safety, drug and alcohol usage, and public disorder.

Florin Fikaj, said: “The planning application is being processed but works are still going on and the place is being gutted out”.

Samantha Gibson, who lives three doors away from 11 Jackson Place, said: "The noise today was so loud, as Tegan knows and I know. I had to ask one of the builders how long they were going to be because I work from home and my walls were vibrating”.

LRJ Planning Ltd said the following, on behalf of their client Bowen Investments Ltd:

“The only work that has been carried out is the stripping of wallpaper, which in itself does not require planning permission.

“No work has commenced in respect of providing a HMO, as no such planning permission is in place.

“I can confirm that Bowen Investments own the property and they can renovate/improve the property as the lawful use is as a dwellinghouse (C3 use).”

The last application on the Newport City Council website (application ID: 23/1020) had 55 public objections.

Ms Partner said that after seeing the new application, “we feel like we weren’t listened to”.

Joanne Harridence, who lives on the other side of the property to Ms Partner, said: “The only reason they refused the first one was because there wouldn’t have been enough light in the sixth bedroom in the attic.

“All our comments that we put through wasn’t taken into consideration whatsoever.”

Ms Harridence said she has been living on the street for 54 years and “everybody knows everybody else in the street, we’ve got a very tight-knit community, and all look out for each other”.

Mr Fikaj, who claims there are other HMOs in the surrounding area, said: “I have nothing against people being housed, but there is already a high concentration of HMOs here and what is wrong with renting it to a family?

"A family will be most welcomed here. Bringing a HMO here will completely ruin the fabric of the street.”

Mr Fikaj also commented on the target demographic for the HMO, saying: “I haven’t seen any students or young professionals living in other HMOs nearby”.

On behalf of their client Bowen Investments Ltd, LRJ Planning Ltd have also said the following:

“Typically, the target demographic for such accommodation includes young professionals engaged in various professions, including roles within the Council, schools, and hospitals.

"The strategic location of the Jackson Place scheme is particularly appealing for these tenants due to its proximity to public transportation and the availability of services and amenities in the nearby District Centre.

"This makes the property an especially attractive option for much-needed residential accommodation in the area."

Planning reference 24/0007