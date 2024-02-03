A planning application was submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council in December last year to change the ground floor of St Dingat's Hall on James Street in New Tredegar's ground floor into two studio flats.

The flats would have been designed to each include a shower room and kitchen, and be connected by a lobby.

The first floor was intended to remain as a commercial building.

The application was submitted by Andrews Architecture on behalf of their client, a Mr A Packham.

The council refused the application on Wednesday, January 24.

In an official decision letter, the council said the reason for the refusal was "unacceptable impact on amenity of future occupants" and that the proposal was "not compatible with surrounding land uses", and in breach of criteria in the council's Local Development Plan.