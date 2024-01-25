Khalid Usman, James Eedy, Zane Ferrugia, Callum Baker, Ryan Knight, Craig Mills, Zack Rourke, Callum Sheen and Mark Stephenson all pleaded guilty to offences including dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

A 17-year-old who can’t be named for legal reasons also pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, driving without a licence and driving without insurance on June 10, 2023 – the day of the ride-out.

The above named, were all part of a convoy of vehicles which travelled from Cardiff, to Barry’s Cold Knap last summer as part of a supposed tribute to Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, who were killed when their e-bike crashed in Ely in May.

Khalid Usman, 30, who is currently serving a three-and-a-half-year sentence at Parc Prison was given a further 24 weeks and banned from driving for 28 months for driving dangerously, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and taking a vehicle without permission.

James Eedy, 33, of Greenbay Road, Splott, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and was released on unconditional bail and given an interim driving ban. He’ll be sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates Court on February 22.

Zane Ferrugia, 23, of Heol Ebwy, Caerau, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving dangerously. He was released on unconditional bail and will be sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates Court on February 22.

Callum Baker, 19, of Chaffinch Way, Newport, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. He was released on unconditional bail and given an interim driving ban. He’ll be sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates Court on February 22.

Ryan Knight, 19, of Habershon Street, Splott, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence. He was released on unconditional bail and will be sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates Court on February 19.

Khalid Usman got a 24 week prison sentence for his part in the ride-out (Image: SWP)

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were killed when their e-bike crashed in Ely in May last year (Image: PA)

Craig Mills, 48, of Penygarn Road, Ely, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. He was released on unconditional bail and given an interim driving ban. He’ll be sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates Court on February 19.

Zack Rourke, 19, of Wilson Place, Ely, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates on January 31.

Callum Sheen, 22, of Coed Y Gores, Pentwyn, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates Court on January 31.

Mark Stephenson, 53, of Wilson Road, Ely, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. He was released on unconditional bail and given an interim driving ban. He’ll be sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates Court on February 21.

All the above proceedings took place at Cardiff Magistrates Court on January 23.