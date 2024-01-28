Andrew Mumford of St James Way Terrace was originally found guilty at Cwmbran Magistrates Court in November 2023 for the offence under Section 33 (1) (a) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 (fly tipping).

He made an application to re-open the case, but this was refused as the Magistrates were satisfied that he had been informed of the correct date and time of his trial.

CCTV footage had shown an individual depositing four full carrier bags of dog waste (a controlled waste) in a layby at Thomas Ellis Way in Tredegar in June 2023.

The vehicle was registered to Mumford. He admitted the offence and was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice which he subsequently failed to pay.

He was later found guilty by the court and was fined £600 with a £156 compensation order and £916.62 costs – a total of £1672.62.