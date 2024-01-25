David Carruthers, 61, of Lyndhurst Avenue, and Janus Atkin, 37, of Bronllys Mews, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm between 2016 and 2022.

The charge against them alleged the conspiracy involved the removal and cutting of penises, testicles, castration by clamping, and the insertion of needles into genitals.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC adjourned sentencing to March 4 and 5 alongside other co-conspirators.

A third man, Stefan Scharf, 61, of no fixed address, was not asked to enter a plea to the same charge and his case was adjourned for a week.

Previously, the ringleader, Marius Gustavson, 46, of Haringey, north London, had admitted a string of charges at the Old Bailey.

The wide-ranging conspiracy is said to have involved up to 29 offences of extreme body modifications on 13 victims, the removal and trade of body parts.

The procedures were allegedly filmed and uploaded to the “eunuch maker” website Gustavson ran, and subscribers paid to watch.

Ten men were arrested after police raids in London, Scotland and South Wales.

They are said to have been part of a society in which people willingly undergo extreme body modification.

The practice is linked to a subculture where men become “nullos” – short for genital nullification – by having their penis and testicles removed.

Carruthers, Atkin and Scharf had appeared at the Old Bailey by video for the short hearing before Judge Lucraft.