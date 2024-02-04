A planning application has been submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council to change the site former betting shop in Fleur-de-Lis, Blackwood, to a nail boutique.

The betting shop has been closed for two years according to the application, with the time now believed to be ripe for a new business to move in.

The boutique will be built using the existing site and land located between Fleur-de-Lis' rugby cub and community centre, just off the high street.

The application currently includes a layout, block and site plan alongside a location plan and does include details for parking and waste management.

The application was received and validated on Monday, January 22, and is currently awaiting a final decision from the council.

The application can be viewed on Caerphilly Council's Planning Portal under the reference number 24/0044/COU.