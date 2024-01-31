An application to transform the Central Buildings on Tredegar Street in Risca to a coffee shop for use during the week between Tuesday and Friday from 9am to 3pm has been submitted to Caerphilly Council's Planning Committee.

The application has been made by BearHug Coffee, and was received on Monday, January 15, and officially validated on Wednesday, January 17.

The application form submitted details basic information about the intention of the applicant and how they are intending to deal with any potential concerns.

Further expert reports, public comments and any other required information will be considered.

It will now be up to the council whether or not to approve the proposed development, and if that development should be put under any conditions.

The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly Council Planning Portal website with the reference number 24/0031/COU.