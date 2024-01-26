Nico Cook, 30, from Newport denied intentional strangulation and assault by beating in the city on December 26, 2023.

The defendant, of Cumberland Road, is due to go on trial on June 6.

The case is expected to last two days.

MORE NEWS: DJ jailed for urinating on cancer patient

Cook was remanded in custody after appearing before Cardiff Crown Court.

He was represented by Owen Williams and the prosecutor by Alexander Orndal.