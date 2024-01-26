A MAN is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to attacking a woman on Boxing Day.
Nico Cook, 30, from Newport denied intentional strangulation and assault by beating in the city on December 26, 2023.
The defendant, of Cumberland Road, is due to go on trial on June 6.
The case is expected to last two days.
Cook was remanded in custody after appearing before Cardiff Crown Court.
He was represented by Owen Williams and the prosecutor by Alexander Orndal.
