Currently there are no recorded measles cases this year in Wales, and 9 measles cases were reported in the whole of Wales in 2023.

Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, said: “While cases are currently low in Wales, measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious and life-changing complications, and vaccination is the safest and most effective way of protecting your children from it.

“It is vital that parents ensure that their children are fully vaccinated to prevent outbreaks in the future.”

This shows how many children were taken to get vaccinated in Wales for various doses and diseases. The graph shows the number of children being taken for vaccines is falling. (Image: Public Health Wales)

Health officials in England have been recently concerned with the rise of measles cases in England in 2024, particularly in the West Midlands.

In Cardiff, eight linked cases of measles were confirmed in an outbreak in November 2023, with Public Health Wales doing ‘contact tracing’ as a measure of protection to reduce any transmission of the disease.

A spokesperson for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “The MMR vaccination uptake in Gwent for those aged 5 years who have received both doses was 88.8% in the most recent data (Q2 2023).

“This is slightly below the average levels across Wales, which was 89.3%. Newport has the lowest uptake rate in Gwent, with 85.7%.

Measles cases in Wales (1996-2022) : Rate per 100,000 population and number of confirmed cases of measles in Wales (Image: Public Health Wales)

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board also said this about the outbreak: “While we do not currently have a Measles outbreak in the Gwent area, Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious and life-changing complications.

“Vaccination is the best form of protection against Measles, and two doses of MMR are required to be fully vaccinated.

“We would encourage any local residents who have yet to receive their MMR vaccination or are unsure of their vaccination status to contact their GP practice.”